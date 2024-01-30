Liv Morgan sends a cryptic message regarding her future in WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently returned to in-ring competition during the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. Fans are now wondering what's next for Morgan, and she has addressed her future in the company.

Before returning during the women's Royal Rumble match, Morgan last competed on WWE television on the July 17, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez on the show to lock horns with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The following week, she was attacked by Rhea Ripley, writing her off TV to recover from a real-life shoulder injury.

Many fans believe this could set up an intense feud between the two stars, leading to Liv Morgan challenging Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In a digital exclusive interview posted by WWE's Twitter handle, Morgan discussed her elimination from last year and this year's Royal Rumble match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said she wanted to accomplish more than just being a runner-up in the Rumble.

Liv Morgan further mentioned that she didn't need to win the 30-woman competition to get what she wanted, cryptically hinting at going after Rhea Ripley's gold.

"What's different? Wow! Let's see, like you said, I was the very last woman eliminated from the Rumble this year, just like I was the very last woman eliminated last year. So yay! Good for me. I came so close twice. But what's different is close [is] just not good enough anymore. I want more, I need more and luckily for me, I don't need to win the Rumble to get what I want. Watch me," she said.

You can check out the interview in the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discusses achieving personal goals in 2024

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talked about allowing herself to achieve goals in her work and personal life:

"Honestly, not that I don't have any specific goals, but I just want to give myself the opportunity to be as good as I can be, and that's like across the board. In work, [and] in my personal life, whether it's acting, wrestling, ShopLiveMore, my soaps, and candles. I just wanna give myself the opportunity just to see what I can do and just to let myself be great and get out of my way," she said.

Many fans eagerly await the imminent confrontation between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

