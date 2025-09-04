Former WWE champion sends a bold message to Triple H: "I'm ready to f**king work"

A popular former WWE champion recently sent a bold message to the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, after dropping an amazing performance at Clash in Paris. It is none other than former United States Champion Logan Paul.

Logan Paul locked horns with John Cena in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris 2025. Despite Cena's incredible experience inside the squared circle, Paul held his own for most of the match. The contest ultimately ended in the 17-time World Champion's favor, but many people praised The Maverick's performance against the GOAT.

During his latest YouTube vlog, the former WWE United States Champion talked about wrestling a legend like John Cena. Paul broke his on-screen character to say that he was grateful to go one-on-one against the GOAT.

"I had a couple of days in Paris to digest the magnitude of the event that took place over the weekend. Still kind of just surreal that I got to go toe-to-toe with another GOAT. I mean, Floyd Mayweather, Roman Reigns, and now John Cena. What a fever dream. It just, I'm so grateful for the experience," he said.

Logan added that he believed he had proved himself at WWE Clash in Paris and said he was ready to work, asking Triple H to book him.

"Look, I'm going to stay humble, but I definitely gave the guy a run for his money, and he's very f**king good. I see why he's the GOAT. I'm leaving Paris. I'm more motivated now than ever. I want to f**king work. I wanna be the biggest entertainer in the world, and I think I proved that I'm capable of doing that. So to the WWE audience, to Triple H, yo, I'm ready to f**king work. I'm ready to work. I've proved I have the capability. Put me in coach, book me," he added.

Check out his vlog below:

Logan Paul's wife wants to force John Cena out of WWE retirement

In the same vlog, Logan Paul met his wife, Nina Agdal, backstage after his match against John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris. After Paul mentioned that he had lost, Agdal replied that he would win if he faced Cena again. The Maverick then highlighted that the 17-time World Champion was retiring, and he won't be able to face him again.

Nina then said that she and Logan would force The Chain Gang Soldier to come out of retirement.

"Whatever, we'll force him [John Cena to come out of retirement]," Agdal said.

It remains to be seen what The Cenation Leader has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world after retiring from in-ring competition.

