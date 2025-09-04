Major WWE star's wife wants to "force" John Cena to come out of retirement

John Cena only has a few matches left before he finally retires. However, a top WWE star's wife has now said that they will force him to come out of retirement for one more match.
Logan Paul was a part of one of the biggest matches at Clash in Paris, as he became one of the last stars to have the honor of facing John Cena in his career. The legend is on his retirement tour and is about to hang up his boots in a few months, as he will wrestle his last match on December 13, 2025. Before that, the two put on an all-time classic, with throwbacks to some of Cena's biggest past opponents as well. Nina Agdal, Paul's wife, though, felt that they should force him to come out of retirement for one more match.
After the match, while lying down and recovering in his room, Logan Paul was filmed on his vlog talking to his wife. Nina told him that he had crushed it, but Paul said that he had lost. To this, his wife replied that he would win the next time he faced him, but Paul was sad as Cena was retiring soon, and that match would not happen.
"No, I won't because he's not wrestling ever again."
However, Nina had the easiest solution to this, saying that they would force the legendary star to come out of retirement for the match.
"Whatever, we'll force him."
The star asked her whether she meant that they should force him out of retirement to wrestle him again. When she agreed, he ended up agreeing and said that his wife was brilliant.
"Force him out of retirement? This woman's brilliant."
For any quotes taken from this article, please provide a link and H/T to Sportskeeda.
John Cena now has to address the fact that Brock Lesnar attacked him
While it appears that everyone has moved on from Brock Lesnar's sudden attack on John Cena, the time has now come for the legendary star to address it. Previously, he was busy facing Logan Paul, but with Wrestlepalooza coming up, there is still no sign of Lesnar after the star attacked Cena at SummerSlam.
Now, it may be time for Cena to address SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar finally. It remains to be seen what happens when the two stars face each other.