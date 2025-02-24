Former WWE champion sends a cryptic message after release

A former WWE champion has shared a cryptic message on social media. The message in question comes shortly after their unfortunate release earlier this month, which came to the surprise of many.

Ad

Isla Dawn, a two-time tag team champion who served as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as recently as last year was released on February 8, along with several other superstars.

However, Dawn has refused to let it get her down and remains active on social media. This includes the aforementioned cryptic message, which she shared on Instagram, leaving fans utterly bewildered.

The post features a picture of her wearing a stunning outfit while seemingly looking into the distance. What makes it cryptic, though, is the caption, which refers to "death."

Ad

Trending

"Death is becoming of her," wrote Isla Dawn.

Ad

While it was an interesting choice of words from the former Unholy Union member, they do give her fans a lot to think about. Regardless, her recent social media activity suggests that she has big plans for her future, so it will be great to see what she has in store.

Isla Dawn will not let her WWE run be the end of her pro wrestling career

It's safe to say that Isla Dawn's WWE run came to an abrupt end. She was released just five months after her time as Women's Tag Team Champion ended. However, as mentioned earlier, she is not letting it get to her.

Ad

In a previous post on Instagram, Dawn revealed that she is far from done with pro wrestling. She shared a vignette of herself, talking about her time with the Stamford-based promotion, and how she needed to be released.

She then went on to claim that her previous persona as The White Witch and The Unholy Enchantress was dead, but she wasn't.

Considering both this and the above post, it's safe to assume that Dawn intends to return to the squared circle at some point. Where that will be remains to be seen, but fans should be on the lookout once her non-compete clause expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback