Former WWE Champion sends a cryptic message on social media amid absence from the company

Former three-time WWE Champion and veteran superstar, Sheamus, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a cryptic message.

Sheamus' last match in the company was against Edge, back in August 2023. Ever since his showdown against The Rated-R Superstar, the Irishman has been sidelined with an injury.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sheamus posted the video of him bowing to the WWE Universe and exiting the ring after his match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Check out Sheamus' cryptic tweet:

At Clash at the Castle, Sheamus was unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther and winning the Intercontinental Championship in the process. The Intercontinental Championship is the only title The Celtic Warrior hasn't held in the Stamford-based company.

Sheamus wasn't happy after his match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Sheamus had opened up about his frustrations after the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Star, The Celtic Warrior claimed that he wasn't happy with WWE for failing to capitalize on his momentum after his incredible match against Gunther. The Celtic Warrior said:

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere."

Sheamus added:

"It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** - that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently,”

It remains to be seen how long Sheamus will be sidelined for.

