Former WWE champion sends defiant message following another loss at RAW: Day 1

A WWE Superstar recently sent out a defiant message after another loss on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Natalya.

On RAW: Day 1, Natalya teamed up with Tegan Nox to take on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, with the winner getting a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship title shot against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The match ended as Baszler hit Nox with a German Suplex, and Stark followed it up with the Z-360 for the win. Nattie and Nox have not fared well, as the two have suffered multiple defeats over the last few months.

After the loss, Natalya took to Twitter to share a defiant message with her followers. The former Divas Champion reshared her tag team partner's tweet from last night and wrote that she started 2024 hoping for a different year. She further stated that this year would change everything for them, and all they need to do is keep fighting:

"I started 2024, hoping it wouldn’t go the same for me as 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008 before it. I do know one thing for sure, we need to keep fighting, Tegan. This is the year everything changes. #WWERaw," Natalya wrote.

WWE Superstar Natalya shares details about championship match against Ronda Rousey

Natalya shares an incredibly close bond with Ronda Rousey. She challenged the former UFC Fighter for the RAW Women's Title on December 24th, 2018.

The match was part of a taped show originally shot the week before. Interestingly, the bout took place mere hours after Natalya had won an eight-woman Gauntlet Match to earn the opportunity against Rousey.

The former Hart Dynasty member took to Twitter recently to open up about her match against the former WWE Superstar. Natalya stated that she was proud of the fight while also sharing some backstage details:

"We did the gauntlet match first for the live show. And then an hour later did the title match with Ronda for the taped show. I’m so proud of that match with Ronda because we did it on the fly and she trusted me so much. Meant the world❤️," Natalya wrote.

What are your thoughts on the consistent work put in by Natalya over the years? Sound off in the comments section below.

