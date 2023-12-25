Former WWE champion shares interesting details about encounter with Ronda Rousey

A former WWE Women's Champion recently shared an interesting insight about her match with ex-superstar Ronda Rousey.

The name in question is Natalya. The 41-year-old shares a strong bond with the MMA legend. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has often talked about helping Ronda with her training, and the two have faced each other inside the ring on multiple occasions. Natalya has always managed to bring out great performances from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

On the December 24, 2018, edition of RAW, Natalya challenged Ronda Rousey for her WWE RAW Women's Title. The two female superstars put on a highly entertaining match, which ended with the champion retaining her title.

Interestingly, the bout aired on a taped show. The match originally took place a week before, just hours after Natalya had beaten three opponents in an eight-woman Gauntlet Match to get an opportunity at Ronda's title.

The former member of The Hart Dynasty recently took to Twitter to share an interesting insight regarding this match. Natalya revealed that the fight took place just an hour following the Gauntlet match. She further stated that she is still proud of this match, as it was done on the fly:

"We did the gauntlet match first for the live show. And then an hour later did the title match with Ronda for the taped show. I’m so proud of that match with Ronda because we did it on the fly and she trusted me so much. Meant the world❤️," Natalya wrote.

Booker T believes Tony Khan has interest in signing Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey recently teamed up with one of her close friends, Marina Shafir, to take on Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match in Ring of Honor.

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he believes Tony Khan is interested in signing the former WWE Superstar. He also thinks that Rousey should go ahead with signing a contract with a limited schedule:

"Let me tell you something; you don't think Ronda Rousey interests Tony Khan? You don't think Tony Khan is not savoring, saying, 'We could get Ronda Rousey, pay her!' Right now, Tony Khan, he's not worried about how much money he's spending. I really don't think so. I don't think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he's spending on getting these guys under that banner... If Ronda Rousey is smart, she'd sign a contract too. And make sure that contract is only for 10 days a year," said Booker.

Rousey, however, recently announced that she is not going to sign with AEW, as she wishes to spend time with her family and be a full-time mother.

