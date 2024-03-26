Former WWE Champion sends a defiant message during RAW; could possibly miss WrestleMania for the first time in 7 years

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

With only twelve days left until WrestleMania 40, the competition for a spot at this year's biggest event remains fierce. Liv Morgan is among those still striving for a place on the card. Despite her recent setbacks, including narrow defeats in matches like the Women's Elimination Chamber last month and a singles bout against Becky Lynch a few weeks ago, Morgan remains determined to prove herself.

The 29-year-old star sent a defiant message on X/Twitter during this week's show. She said that patience was a virtue and promised that she would make her wait worthwhile.

"Patience is truly a virtue & I will make it worth it," Liv Morgan wrote.

In response to a fan's comment advising Liv to take action rather than just watching, Morgan replied, assuring that she would take action in due time.

"In due time," Liv responded.

The former WWE Women's Champion has been a fixture at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the past six years. Given her recent return from a lengthy injury earlier this year, her absence from the WrestleMania card would surely be a letdown for fans.

