6 WWE stars Triple H doesn't have any WrestleMania XL plans for

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and WWE has started preparations in full swing for its biggest event of the year. The card for The Show of Shows is stacked with some blockbuster matches. However, several superstars on the roster do not have any direction leading to the showpiece event.

The long list includes some of the most prominent names in the Stamford-based promotion who could not punch their tickets for the 40th installment of The Granddaddy of Them All.

Let's look at six WWE stars Triple H doesn't have any WrestleMania XL plans for.

#6. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most significant names on the roster who could not find a spot on the WrestleMania XL card this year. The Judgment Day member was involved in one of the most compelling storylines with Rey Mysterio last year.

However, it appears that Triple H has no plans for the 26-year-old this year, as he is not yet involved in any feud with WrestleMania XL looming on the horizon. Dominik's absence from the 'Mania card could substantially affect his stocks and might prove to be a huge blunder from WWE.

#5. Nia Jax

Nia Jax is a name that has been dominating the women's division since her return this year. The Irresistible Force headlined Elimination Chamber 2024 with Rhea Ripley and is currently involved in a riveting feud with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Despite her red-hot momentum, Jax failed to punch her ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia. Triple H seemingly does not have any plans for the talented wrestler, and her absence from the card solidifies that fact.

#4. Chad Gable

One of the most deserving superstars on the roster who is set to miss out on performing at WrestleMania 40 is Chad Gable. There's no denying the fact that Gable has captured fans' interest over the months, and he desperately deserves a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Leaving Chad Gable off the card could turn out to be a huge fiasco, as fans were vociferously clamoring to see him in the Intercontinental Championship picture at The Show of Shows.

#3. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is another superstar likely to miss out on performing at WrestleMania XL. Since debuting on the main roster, the 24-year-old has significantly impressed the WWE Universe with her charisma and in-ring skills. However, she is likely to miss the marquee event in April.

The Buff Barbie missing the opportunity to be in the spotlight at the biggest event of the year despite her splendid performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match 2024 feels like a major opportunity missed by the Triple H-led creative team.

#2. Andrade

One of the biggest blunders the Stamford-based promotion could be on the verge of making is leaving Andrade off the cards for WrestleMania XL. Although the Latino superstar made a blockbuster return at Royal Rumble 2024, Triple H has failed to capitalize on his momentum.

The 34-year-old not featuring in The Showcase of the Immortals could affect Andrade's stocks. Conversely, it could also lead to massive backlash from fans for his lackluster booking.

#1. Liv Morgan might miss WrestleMania XL

Liv Morgan is one of the top superstars in the WWE women's division. However, her direction for WrestleMania XL is still hanging in the air. Morgan, who was hellbent on getting revenge on Rhea Ripley, failed to punch her ticket for the April spectacle.

As of this writing, Morgan is yet to be booked for a match at WrestleMania XL. However, considering her dislike for Rhea Ripley, she could make her presence felt during the Women's World Title match between Mami and The Man.

