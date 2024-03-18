Did Triple H plant seeds for Rhea Ripley's downfall on WWE RAW? Analyzing the potential hint most fans missed 

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion. The Judgment Day member will defend her title against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows next month.

However, an interesting segment took place last week on RAW following Lynch's match, in which The Eradicator was confronted by her arch-nemesis, Liv Morgan. The latter looked into her eyes and vowed to take everything away from the Women's World Champion.

Morgan also stated that she will trample upon everything Ripley loves and make it hers. The segment dropped a potential hint that Triple H might have already planted seeds for Rhea Ripley's downfall at the hands of Liv Morgan.

If Mami successfully retains her title against The Man at WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan will likely be the next in line to get her shot at the Women's World Title. Morgan could also possibly interfere in the Women's World Championship match between Ripley and Lynch and cost Mami her title.

If Morgan costs Ripley at WrestleMania XL, it would set up a mouth-watering feud between the two superstars.

Liv Morgan's words could prove to be an ultimatum for Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan's sharp words to The Eradicator last week could prove to be a malediction for the latter. The rivalry between the two is seemingly far from over, and Triple H could be cooking it for post-WrestleMania.

Over time, Morgan could slowly poison The Judgment Day members, eventually getting them to turn on Mami. She could also replace Ripley in the heel faction and eventually be the one to end her title reign and exact vengeance.

This will pave the way for Liv Morgan's much-anticipated heel turn.

While this angle is purely speculation, it will be interesting to see how WWE accentuates this feud between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley post-WrestleMania XL.

