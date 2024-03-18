Chad Gable sends one-word message following heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW

Chad Gable has shared a one-word message following his heartbreaking loss on last week's edition of WWE RAW.

The Alpha Academy member competed in a Gauntlet Match last Monday night to determine Gunther's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Gable had a ton of motivation heading into the match, as his daughter was shown crying in the crowd when he lost to The Ring General last year.

Unfortunately for Gable, Sami Zayn was the last man standing. Zayn and Gable shared a hug after the match, but the former Bloodline member was reportedly upset at the reaction from fans after the match.

The RAW star took to Instagram story today with a video of himself working out and a single word: "WrestleMania." Check it out.

Gable sends interesting message on his IG story.

Injured WWE star reveals he wants to see Chad Gable as World Champion

Braun Strowman underwent successful neck surgery but has not appeared on WWE television since last May.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters praised Chad Gable as a performer. He added that the WWE Superstar has the tools to become a World Champion and deserves it because he is a good person.

"Honestly, someone that I see as World Championship caliber is Chad Gable. If we are going to say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all of the tools. He can talk, got the look, and he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it," said Strowman. [From 04:36 - 05:06]

Chad Gable has been with WWE for over a decade but has never held a singles title. He has had a ton of success in tag teams but still has not been given the chance to shine on his own.