Former WWE Champion Sends Explicit Message to Becky Lynch Ahead of RAW

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. Ahead of her title defense, she was sent an explicit message by a former champion.On the August 4, 2025, episode of RAW, Becky Lynch was confronted by Nikki Bella. After a back-and-forth exchange between the two women, The Man attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. Following this segment, the Women's Intercontinental Champion was confronted backstage by Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.Becky volunteered to defend her title against Maxxine the following week. After Becky won the match, Natalya went to check on her friend in the ring when The Man kicked her. Now, Becky will defend her title against Natalya on RAW this week.Ahead of this match, Becky posted a clip on Instagram of Natalya tapping into her Nattie Neidhart persona ahead of TripleMania XXXIII. The Women's Intercontinental Champion asked her challenger to &quot;Bring this version of Nattie&quot; for their match.Now, Natalya has responded with a message of her own for The Man.&quot;Becky doesn’t get to dictate who the F*CK I am.&quot;Check out her post below:Vince Russo Praised Becky Lynch's Performance on WWE RAWLast week on RAW, Becky Lynch defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Although Maxxine is relatively inexperienced compared to The Man, she fared well in the match and posed a great threat to Lynch's title.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo praised Becky for her selling in the match, which made Maxxine Dupri look like a credible opponent.&quot;And I do want to say this. I mean, I have to say this for that match. Becky sold her b*tt off for Maxxine Dupri, which was cool. I mean, I gotta say that. She was selling all over the place,&quot; Russo said. [From 23:15 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Becky can successfully defend her title against Natalya this week on RAW.