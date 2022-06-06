Former WWE Champion sends indirect message to Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley indirectly sent a message to Roman Reigns following his match at Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

The Bloodline are not scheduled to appear at the event as they are not involved in any match. Roman Reigns recently crossed the 600-day milestone as Universal Champion. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Although Reigns is scheduled to make fewer appearances on WWE programming, challenges for his undisputed title seem to be pouring in. The latest in line to seemingly challenge The Tribal Chief is The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Following his successful match against Omos and former managing partner MVP, Lashley took a fan's replica of the WWE Championship and held it above his head before returning it, in the process teasing a potential pursuit of the title in the near future.

Story continues below ad

Former member of The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander, got involved in a two-on-one handicap match, which resulted in The All Mighty getting the upper hand and putting MVP in the Hurt Lock for the win.

With The Head of the Table seemingly not having any challengers for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it will be interesting to see if a clash between the powerhouses can take place sometime in the future.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far