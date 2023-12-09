Former WWE Champion sends message ahead of major SmackDown match

A former WWE champion recently shared a message on social media ahead of a major match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The name in question is Asuka. The 42-year-old superstar teamed up with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to face Damage CTRL on the November 10 edition of SmackDown. But in a shocking turn of events, she joined forces with former teammate Kairi Sane and the rest of the faction.

After Asuka joined the group, Charlotte and Belair needed assistance from Shotzi and Becky Lynch to take down Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames. But despite the brutal WarGames match, the feud is far from over.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, long-time rivals Asuka and Charlotte Flair will compete in a singles match. Ahead of the start of the show, The Emperess of Tomorrow took to her Twitter account to send a message to her opponent:

"Tonight 🫵 😈," Asuka wrote.

The two WWE Superstars have delivered some top-notch matches in the past. It would be interesting to see which woman comes out on top after this one.

Charlotte Flair's current ally talks about facing her in a WWE ring

Bianca Belair is currently involved in a feud with IYO SKY for her Women's Championship. The EST of WWE failed to beat the champion at Crown Jewel after a returning Kairi Sane attacked her during the match and joined Damage CTRL.

In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bianca Belair opened up on her rivalry with the Genius of the Sky. She also stated that she had always looked up to Charlotte Flair and had always wanted to have a match with her:

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it… It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me. That's at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she's a champion right now. I'm going for her," Belair said.

She further stated:

"But like a bigger picture. Because for me, when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.'"

