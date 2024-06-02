Former WWE champion sends message to Bayley ahead of major title match

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Bayley ahead of The Role Model's championship match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

The 33-year-old lost to the WWE Women's Champion on the SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. During the opening segment of the latest edition of the blue brand's show, Green and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, attacked the former Damage CTRL leader. The duo later defeated Bayley and Naomi in a tag team match.

After the show, WWE announced that Piper Niven would challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland, in her native country of Scotland. Ahead of their clash, the two superstars fired shots at each other in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Duodrop's tag team partner, Chelsea Green, also joined in on the conversation to send a message to the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion.

"😏My little Sweet P is coming home," she said.

WWE Superstar Bayley shares her take on the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax won the recently concluded Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Irresistible Force defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia last month.

The tournament also featured several other top names, including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

During an appearance on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley shared her thoughts on the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Women's Champion praised all the female performers for putting forth highly entertaining matches. She also suggested another tournament to determine the number-one contender for her Women's Championship.

"[Talking about the Queen of the Ring tournament] I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch," she said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Bayley's match against Piper Niven will be her first title defense after defeating Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple-Threat match at WWE Backlash France last month. It remains to be seen who comes out on top as the two superstars face each other for the first time in singles competition.

