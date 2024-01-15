Former WWE champion sends message following SmackDown return

A WWE Superstar recently shared a message on social media following his in-ring return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Angel Garza.

The 31-year-old made a shocking return to WWE alongside tag team partner Humberto Carrillo to help Santos Escobar win his United States Championship Tournament match against Bobby Lashley on the December 22 edition of the blue brand.

The duo made their in-ring return on the latest episode of SmackDown with a win against Escobar's former stablemates and current rivals Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Santos was on commentary during the match.

Angel Garza recently took to Twitter to send out a message and announce his return to the main roster. The former 24/7 Champion shared a video clip featuring the three members of the Legado World Order posted by WWE's official Twitter account from SmackDown:

"We’re back and we’re DIFFERENT 😈🔥," wrote Angel Garza.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Carlito also returned from injury on the latest episode of the blue brand, trying to help his Latino World Order mates, but to no avail. With WWE Hall of Famer Ray Mysterio still nursing his knee surgery, it will be interesting to witness the battle between the two LWOs.

Santos Escobar breaks character to praise fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee has impressed many with his in-ring prowess, and fellow superstar Santos Escobar is no exception.

The two have recently shared the ring twice, with the latter coming out victorious on both occasions following highly entertaining back-and-forth contests.

On a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Escobar picked Dragon Lee as the current WWE Superstar who stands out to him. He praised the former NXT North American Champion:

"Dragon Lee is going to be a big star. It's pretty obvious that he's got something going on. He's been on the main roster for less than two months. He already had his first one-on-one at a premium live event. (We have) crazy chemistry. Triple H said it in the press conference after. Two lucha guys that bring more than just being two lucha guys. That's what I wanted. That was my vision. I know the urge is there, you have 12 to 15 minutes, to go out and just do crazy stuff, but the truth is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha," he said.

What are your thoughts regarding Dragon Lee and his future in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

