"One of the all-time greats" - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) sent out a tweet congratulating Randy Orton on his 20th anniversary in the company.

The Viper made his main roster debut in 2002, the same year that other major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Batista, and John Cena. In 2004, Orton made history by becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in history at the age of 24, and he went on to capture over a dozen more world titles in his career.

JBL took to Twitter to congratulate Randy Orton on reaching another milestone in WWE, referring to The Apex Predator as one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time.

"If you build a sports entertainer from the ground up….you get Randy Orton. Congrats to one of the all time greats! So proud of you and your incredible career-and you are better than ever!"

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history

Randy is a 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, one-time Intercontinental and United States Champion, and he's one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions along with his partner Riddle. He also holds the record for the most premium live event and RAW matches in WWE history.

Only a handful of superstars have reached the 20-year mark in WWE, and Orton is now one of them. During his appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions, Orton admitted that he wants to keep wrestling for another decade.

“At 40, I want to wrestle another decade if I can. So I know, it’s [working out] not about getting my pecs out here like Bobby Lashley and Batista’s. It’s about making sure my shoulder stays in its socket. I just need to maintain. It’s all about longevity for me man, I wanna be able to do this as long as I can."

WWE @WWE th anniversary of To commemorate theth anniversary of @RandyOrton ’s WWE debut on April 25, we’re saluting The Viper all week long! #OrtonWeek To commemorate the 2️⃣0️⃣th anniversary of @RandyOrton’s WWE debut on April 25, we’re saluting The Viper all week long! #OrtonWeek https://t.co/vvFioFwbEr

The Viper has shared the ring with numerous legends such as The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan. He has also headlined multiple premium live events, including WrestleMania. It is safe to assume that Orton will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame when he decides to hang up his boots.

