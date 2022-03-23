Randy Orton almost fainted during his entrance at WrestleMania 33

Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, has revealed that her husband almost fainted as he made his entrance at WrestleMania 33.

In 2017, Randy was in a heated rivalry with The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt. The former teammates battled it out at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Kim Orton confirmed that Randy almost passed out as he made his way down to the ring for his match against Wyatt.

"I was just gonna say something about Randy’s entrance at that same WrestleMania. He was walking down the ramp and he got so fired up that he got lightheaded. Yeah, but he got so fired up and like, held his breath as he was getting fired up, and he stops, and he puts his like hands down and he was like [discombobulated]. That m***********r almost passed out. He walks so slow as it is that it took him five minutes to get down there." H/T Fightful

Randy Orton collected himself and managed to get through the match despite almost passing out. The Apex Predator defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion on that night.

Randy Orton wants to wrestle for another decade

At the age of 41, The Viper is one of the longest-tenured members of the current WWE roster. Despite his current age, Orton is still one of the most popular and athletic superstars in WWE.

During an interview with Stone Cold in 2021 on Broken Skull sessions, the 14-time world champion stated that he hopes to wrestle for at least another ten years.

"At 40, I want to wrestle another decade if I can. So I know, it’s [working out] not about getting my pecs out here like Bobby Lashley and Batista’s. It’s about making sure my shoulder stays in its socket. I just need to maintain. It’s all about longevity for me man, I wanna be able to do this as long as I can." Orton added:"I don’t see branching off to do this, or that, or the other like a lot of guys do. This is my home, this is what I wanna do. I am a professional wrestler.” H/T ITWrestling

Randy Orton has won almost every accolade a WWE Superstar can achieve. However, The Viper's current tag team run with Riddle is arguably the most entertaining of all time.

