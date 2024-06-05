Former WWE champion sends a message after winning first match in 71 days on latest show

A former WWE champion recently took to social media to send a message after winning her first match in over two months on the latest episode of NXT. The star being referred to is Natalya.

On this week's edition of the developmental brand, Karmen Petrovic was supposed to lock horns with Izzi Dame. However, Petrovic suffered an injury during a live event and came out with crutches alongside Natalya, who took her place in the bout. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth match but The Queen of Harts showcased her experience and ultimately took the win by pinfall.

Although Natalya has won several matches during live events in recent months, her victory over Izzi Dame marked her first singles televised win in 71 days. The 42-year-old star's last singles win came against Lola Vice on the March 26, 2024, episode of NXT.

Following the show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to X/Twitter to send a message, showcasing her love for the developmental brand.

"I absolutely love @WWENXT. It’s always gonna have such a special place in my heart," Natalya shared.

What the future has in store for The Queen of Harts remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer believes Kiana James' win over Natalya will not make any difference

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he believed Kiana James' win against Natalya on this week's episode of RAW would not make any difference in putting over James with fans.

"Here's the problem. If you're gonna use Natalya to get Kiana James over, that's good if you're actually gonna get Kiana James over. But she's not getting over because she's beating Natalya. Mark my words right now, you're not gonna see Kiana James in another three weeks. Meanwhile, Natalya did the job trying to put her over, you're not gonna see her in another three weeks," Vince Russo said.

Many fans believe Natalya should be booked better in future matches. It will be interesting to see whether WWE provides The Queen of Harts with any title opportunities.

