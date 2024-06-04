WWE wasted Natalya in trying to get rookie over, according to legendary wrestling writer (Exclusive)

WWE star Natalya took a shocking loss this week on Monday Night RAW. The veteran star faced a debuting Kiana James in a singles match on the flagship show.

The B.O.A.T. put in her best efforts against the newcomer, fighting tooth and nail against the NXT call-up. However, James hit the vicious 401K to pick up her first win on the main roster.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised Natalya for putting over the rookie. However, he felt this win wouldn't help James. The veteran pointed out that Kiana would possibly not even feature on the card three weeks from now. He predicted Nattie's loss would eventually go in vain.

"Here's the problem. If you're gonna use Natalya to get Kiana James over, that's good if you're actually gonna get Kiana James over. But she's not getting over because she's beating Natalya. Mark my words right now, you're not gonna see Kiana James in another three weeks. Meanwhile, Natalya did the job trying to put her over, you're not gonna see her in another three weeks." [39:25 onwards]

After the match, Nattie saw Sonya Deville backstage and mentioned that it was time for a change. The star indicated that she was fed up with the recent streak of losses and was planning to shake things up.

