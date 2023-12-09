Former WWE Champion sends warning ahead of major SmackDown bout

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is booked to be a special episode as the company presents its 2023 Tribute to The Troops, and one top superstar has issued a bold warning as he prepares to step into the ring.

The tournament to crown a new #1 contender for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will kick off tonight with two matches - Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee. The remaining tournament participants are Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and one NXT Superstar to be announced later.

The All Mighty took to X this evening and issued a bold statement on how he plans to dominate his opponent.

"You wanna see dominance? Watch what I do to @realKILLERkross tonight on #SmackDown. It won’t be pretty, but the All Mighty will handle business like I always do," Lashley wrote.

This will be the first-ever televised match between Lashley and The Herald Of Doomsday. They faced off at non-televised live events this past June, but Lashley defeated Kross both times.

Kross has not publicly responded to Lashley's message as of this writing. Tonight will mark Kross' first televised match since losing to AJ Styles on the August 11th edition of SmackDown.

