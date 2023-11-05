Major plans for WWE SmackDown reportedly scrapped minutes before the show

The latest reports have provided an insight into major plans that were scrapped just minutes before the recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to several previous reports, Karrion Kross was all set to return to this week's episode of SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has not been seen on television since his match against AJ Styles on the August 11, 2023 episode of the Friday Night Show. The star has wrestled a few matches after that, but all of them were during house shows.

The latest reports by Fightful Select suggest that Kross was supposed to be a part of a backstage segment, alongside Scarlett and Shotzi during the November 3, 2023 episode of SmackDown which was taped on October 27. However, the creative plans for the segment were scrapped just minutes before the taping, and they ended up not filming it.

They also mentioned that this information wasn't passed on to some people backstage, and the segment made it onto the run sheets, but was dropped just before the double tapings.

WWE's creative team is reportedly happy with Shotzi and Scarlett

In the same report by Fightful Select, it was mentioned that the creative team in WWE is happy with Shotzi and Scarlett after the duo hosted Halloween Havoc, and for their new show Chamber of Horrors as well, which has showcased some of the biggest superstars in the business, including Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Fans want the Stamford-based promotion to give Karrion Kross better opportunities in the future, and book him to possibly win gold soon. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the SmackDown star's future.

