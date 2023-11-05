Unfortunate update on reported plans for 38-year-old WWE star

The latest reports have provided an unfortunate update on reported plans for a 38-year-old WWE star's absence from television. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

Kross was last seen on WWE television on the August 11, 2023 episode of SmackDown where he went in a bout against AJ Styles. Since then, the star has been featured in a dark match against Drew McIntyre, and during several house shows as well, but hasn't been seen on televised shows.

Multiple reports had suggested that WWE had plans to bring him back on TV during last week's SmackDown. However, it did not go as planned.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, they have not heard any update regarding the creative plans for Kross at the moment in the Stamford-based promotion.

Karrion Kross had already proved his worth in the developmental brand, as he won the NXT Championship twice. However, he has yet to win anything major since his main roster debut.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross talked about his possible match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

On a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross talked about creative plans for his possible match against Bray Wyatt.

The star said that they were supposed to work at WrestleMania, and nobody had a clue of that except some people backstage. Kross also mentioned that it would have involved Alexa Bliss, Bo Dallas, and Scarlett.

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people, where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

Fans eagerly await the return of the SmackDown star, and want the creative team to book him better in future matches. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him down the line.

Do you believe Karrion Kross will return next week on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here