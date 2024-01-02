Former WWE champion sends warning ahead of RAW: Day 1

RAW: Day 1 has four matches scheduled, with each one having a decent backstory thanks to a WWE creative team who have been at the top in recent months.

One of the bouts is a tag team No. 1 Contender's pitting Natalya and Tegan Nox against the promising Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Both the teams are fairly new in the division, but not sans ample potential.

Natalya is looking to take home the victory tonight, which means that they will get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at a future date:

"The work begins all over again. DAY 1. Time to get hungry and forget our manners, @nixonnewell… #wweraw," Natalya declared on Instagram.

The red brand's first edition of 2024 is scheduled to air live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile are also announced; the world titles are on the line. Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax as well.

Ciampa's message to Katana Chance after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

While the belts are at times relegated to an inferior status compared to the others, the Women's Tag Team Champions in the last year have all been frequently part of the show at the very least.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter may still be fresh in the eyes of many among the WWE Universe, but not to Tommaso Ciampa's daughter Willow. After the duo won the tag belts on the December 18 edition of RAW, Ciampa posed with Katana backstage:

"Willow’s favorite wrestler and one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be happier. 🖤, " Ciampa's message to Katana Chance on Instagram.

It remains to be seen how WWE manages to utilize the women's tag titles and the division itself, which has often seen thrown together tag teams gunning for gold. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's (the former champions) status as a unit is also unclear as of this writing.

