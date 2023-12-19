Ciampa sends heartfelt message to new WWE champion

Tommaso Ciampa is excited his daughter's favorite wrestler is now holding championship gold in WWE.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Since arriving on the main roster, they have impressed with their in-ring performances, but it was only this past Monday night they were put on the map.

The duo scored a huge victory over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Ciampa took to Instagram to congratulate Katana Chance for her first title win on the main roster:

"Willow’s favorite wrestler and one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be happier. 🖤, " Ciampa wrote.

WWE is not looking to waste any time, as the new champions will defend their titles against either the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox or Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The latter two duos will face each other on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW to determine the new contenders.

Ciampa's experience sharing the ring with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

While conversing with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former NXT Champion touched on the controversial rivalry between The Undertaker and Muhammad Hassan in 2005.

Ciampa played Hassan's lawyer in the storyline. He recounted the first time he stepped foot inside the squared circle opposite The Phenom:

"It was one of those days where you're just like, what is happening like, by the time I got in there with Taker and did it like, even that was surreal. Because I want to say gives me a chokeslam and then a tombstone. He gives me the chokeslam. And we used to have this thing where we'd go for we called them treats. We'd go every day after class. It was just to the 99 it was food. We'd say treats. And we always like to say when we left each other was thank you, Daddy. Hi, Daddy. That was our thing."

The DIY star continued to emphasize the weird nature of their profession but nonetheless revealed being part of the storyline helped get him a huge payday:

"I'm not kidding you at all. He chokeslams me. And he's picking me up he goes, Nice and easy, Daddy. Even that moment, like his crotch about to take a Tombstone. So like laughing and smiling to myself. Like, this is just what we do. This is so weird. You know? It was the weirdest like they let me keep the suit. They gave me a cool payday. It was nuts."

It seems WWE is looking to move forward with the new pairing of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and The Miz. The trio picked up a huge win over Imperium recently on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Ciampa's run in WWE thus far? Share your thoughts on him and DIY in the comments section below!