"It was nuts" - 3-time Champion talks about sharing the ring with The Undertaker during a controversial WWE storyline

The Undertaker has been part of the WWE for decades. The Deadman has appeared in many different types of storylines throughout his esteemed career in Vince McMahon's promotion. Recently, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa spoke about sharing the ring with 'Taker during the infamous Muhammad Hassan storyline where Ciampa played Hassan's lawyer.

In 2005, The Undertaker was part of a controversial storyline when he feuded against Muhammad Hassan, who used to pray and summon five masked men to help him in his antics.

After the London bombings that took place, WWE was asked to write off the character, and 'Taker defeated Hassan in his last-ever match for WWE at The Great American Bash 2005.

During the storyline, Tommaso Ciampa played the role of Hassan's lawyer, Thomas Whitney. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Ciampa spoke about the first time he shared the ring with The Undertaker. Check it out:

"It was one of those days where you're just like, what is happening like, by the time I got in there with Taker and did it like, even that was surreal. Because I want to say gives me a chokeslam and then a tombstone. He gives me the chokeslam. And we used to have this thing where we'd go for we called them treats. We'd go every day after class. It was just to the 99 it was food. We'd say treats. And we always like to say when we left each other was thank you, Daddy. Hi, Daddy. That was our thing."

Ciampa also said that the promotion let him keep the suit from the segment.

"I'm not kidding you at all. He chokeslams me. And he's picking me up he goes, Nice and easy, Daddy. Even that moment, like his crotch about to take a Tombstone. So like laughing and smiling to myself. Like, this is just what we do. This is so weird. You know? It was the weirdest like they let me keep the suit. They gave me a cool payday. It was nuts." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Check out the entire interview below:

The Undertaker recently appeared on WWE NXT

In 2021, The Undertaker entered the WWE Hall of Fame after being an active in-ring competitor for over two decades. Earlier this year, he returned to RAW as The American Badass for the red brand's thirty anniversary.

He confronted LA Knight and teamed up with Bray Wyatt to take on The Megastar. Last week, NXT was filled with the stars of today, where Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Asuka, and John Cena made their presence felt.

The main roster stars interacted with the stars on the developmental brand throughout the show. In the main event, John Cena was in the corner of Carmelo Hayes, and Paul Heyman appeared alongside Bron Breakker.

During the final segment of the show, The Undertaker made his first-ever WWE NXT appearance and chokeslammed Bron Brekker. He ended the show by leaving alongside Carmelo Hayes.

What are your thoughts on Tommaso Ciampa? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches