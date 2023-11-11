Former WWE champion sends a warning to Damage CTRL after SmackDown; Charlotte Flair responds!

Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of the Damage CTRL received a warning from a WWE Superstar after Friday Night SmackDown.

The final moments of SmackDown saw an interesting turn of events after Asuka and Kairi Sane officially joined the heel faction.

In the main event of the show, the trio of SKY, Bayley and Sane took on Bianca Belair, CharlotteFlair, and Asuka. However, the bout ended after The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel on The EST by misting her.

The former Women's Champion joined forces with Bayley's group and outnumbered the babyfaces with an attack. Later, the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi came to the aid of The Queen and The EST, but it was the Damage CTRL stable who had the last laugh.

The heel group's action on Friday Night SmackDown did not sit well with Shotzi and she sent a warning to the Bayley-led stable for putting their hands on Charlotte Flair.

"No touchy!!!! @wwe @charlottewwe," Shotzi wrote.

Flair responded to the post in the comments as she was thankful for Shotzi's assist.

The 14-time Women's World Champion replied on Shotzi's post.

Shotzi once broke character and praised Bayley of the Damage CTRL faction

The Role Model and the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion have been involved in a feud on SmackDown for weeks.

After Bayley and her other team members inflicted punishment on Shotzi by cutting her hair, she adopted a new gimmick and terrorized the Damage CTRL on different occasions.

While speaking in an interview, the 31-year-old female star broke her character to heap praise on The Role Model.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome," she said.

It will be exciting to see Kairi Sane, Asuka, Bayley, and IYO SKY go up against the team of Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair with Jade Cargill potentially joining them for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames.

