Former WWE Champion sends a warning to Gunther after Crown Jewel, puts him on notice

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was warned on social media by The Miz ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Last week on RAW, Gunther was a guest on Miz TV as he and Imperium confronted The A-Lister. Things quickly got out of control after a wild brawl broke out between the two men.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, The Miz will compete in a four-way match to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The bout will also involve Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion hyped up the match and put Gunther on notice.

"Tomorrow on Monday Night Raw. Number 1 contenders match. #TakeItBack #ICTitle," wrote The Miz.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, The Miz hosted Miz TV with his special guest, Ibrahim Al Hajjaj.

Shortly afterward, the duo was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who was eventually taken out by both The Miz and Al Hajjaj.

Cody Rhodes was all praise about WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes and Gunther shared the ring for a brief moment during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare said highly of the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

"To me, specifically Gunther, just in this moment, he put in so much effort into building this version of himself, this final form, this evolved version of what was WALTER and Gunther when he first got into WWE. And there is this odd collection of people who effort shame. And my gosh, what he's doing is 100% what you're supposed to do no matter when you get signed," said Rhodes.

Rhodes added:

"The point is every time they see you, you're supposed to have grown. You're supposed to be better or at least reaching your optimal or maximum potential. And with him, we haven't even seen the maximum potential yet. Every week he does something more special. Not the friendliest guy, by no means. An absolutely outstanding sports entertainer, wrestler, all those things."

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Title for over 500 days. He has already defended the championship against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Chad Gable, and other notable names.

