Former WWE champion sends warning to rivals after surprise return

WWE’s roster is as stacked as it could be, with many talented stars on all three brands of the company. One of their top talents had been out of commission after picking up a storyline injury. They made their surprise return after a two-month absence from television on last Friday’s Smackdown.

The star in question is former Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She hit the ring on Friday to save rival Charlotte Flair, who was being attacked by Damage CTRL. The faces cleared the ring of the heel group before Bianca celebrated her win with the fans.

Damage CTRL member IYO SKY cashed in her Money in The Bank briefcase on The EST of WWE at SummerSlam this year. The group rubbed salt in Bianca’s wound by attacking her backstage on the blue brand two months ago. Her leg was hit with a steel chair, which put her out of action in the storyline.

After her return, the former champion made her intentions clear with an Instagram story. Bianca warned the heel group that she was back to even the score. You can take a look at a screenshot of her story below.

Belair sent a warning to Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair talks about joining forces with WWE's newest signing

While Belair has been off TV concentrating on things outside the ring, Jade Cargill has dominated the headlines since signing with the WWE. Considering they are two of the most athletic women to ever step into the ring, it’s no surprise that the fans want the two superstar athletes to face each other. Bianca, however, has a different idea. She wants to team up with the former AEW star to form a super team.

"I feel like everybody's talking about 'Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.' I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There's so many possibilities. So I'm very excited for it. I think it's amazing the way she's been able to make a name for herself and the hype that she's been able to build about herself before even having a match," said Bianca. [H/T Fightful]

Whether as teammates or opponents, fans might get their wish to see the two freak athletes in the ring together. However, they might have to wait for it as both Bianca and Cargill are currently focused on different things. Whenever they step in the ring together, we’re sure it’s going to be an incredible moment to witness.

Are you excited about Bianca's WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

