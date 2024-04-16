Former WWE champion sets sights on the vacated Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley's injury

WWE Superstar Nia Jax had a message for the entire Women's Division during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Rhea Ripley announced that she had sustained injuries following Liv Morgan's backstage attack last week. Expressing the severity, she relinquished her Women's World Championship with a few months of recovery ahead. Nia Jax, who fought Ripley at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year, shared her perspective.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Nia Jax delivered a passionate promo. The former women's champion clarified that she didn't care about Rhea Ripley's injury or Liv Morgan's 'revenge tour.'

Nia asserted that neither Becky Lynch nor Liv Morgan could stand in her way of becoming the next Women's World Champion.

Later in the show, it was announced that a new champion would be crowned during next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

With Rhea Ripley's unfortunate setback, it remains to be seen if Nia Jax can capitalize on the opportunity and ascend as the new face of the Women's Division in WWE.

