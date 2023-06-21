Former WWE Champion shares cryptic post about LA Knight ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

LA Knight is currently the most popular WWE Superstar on the roster. The Megastar is headed to London for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, former 16-time World Champion John Cena shared a cryptic post about Knight before the event.

Earlier this year, LA Knight began to pick up steam following WrestleMania 39. He later defeated Montez Ford of The Street Profits to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Unfortunately, he lost a singles match on SmackDown to Latino World Order's Santos Escobar.

John Cena often uses social media in cryptic and mysterious ways. He often promotes stars across the board. Today, Cena posted a picture of Knight on his Instagram ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Check it out:

Fans are now under the impression that Knight got the seal of approval from the G.O.A.T. himself ahead of the event. However, this doesn't mean he will win the ladder match, but The Megastar has the momentum heading into the premium live event.

LA Knight made an appearance on WWE RAW ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, LA Knight continued his feud with Bray Wyatt when The Eater of Worls returned to the company. Knight ditched the Max Dupri gimmick on the blue brand along with Maximum Male Models.

The two were booked in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Unfortunately, the fans were disappointed with the quality of the bout, and both stars ended their feud at the event.

Earlier this month, Knight qualified for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match from the blue brand. Meanwhile, Butch of The Brawling Brutes and Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order also made the list.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Knight made a surprise appearance when he interrupted Logan Paul, who added himself to the match in London. In the end, he cut a promo on Paul and brawled with the participants of the match.

