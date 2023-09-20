Former WWE champion shares five-word message celebrating wrestling anniversary

A former champion in WWE has sent a five-word message celebrating their wrestling anniversary today.

Bayley is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction on SmackDown. Her fellow stablemate, IYO SKY, won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July by handcuffing the former Hugger to Becky Lynch. SKY cashed in her MITB contract to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The Role Model's wrestling career began back in 2008. She spent a few years on the independent wrestling circuit before joining WWE in 2012. The six-time champion has had an impressive career as a superstar so far and has many more years left in the business to add to her resume.

A wrestling fan shared a video on social media noting that Bayley competed in her first match 15 years ago today. She performed as Davina Rose for Kirk White's Big Time Wrestling promotion. The veteran reposted the video and thanked Big Time Wrestling in her message below.

"15 years!!!!!!!!! Thank you @BTWrestlingCA," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bayley sends message to her rivals after WWE SmackDown

The Role Model was irate following her loss to Asuka on last Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The leader of Damage CTRL battled Asuka this past Friday night in a singles match on the blue brand. Bayley was in control of the bout when Shotzi provided a distraction. The Empress of Tomorrow was able to capitalize and picked up the victory last Friday night.

After the match, Damage CTRL warned Shotzi, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. The veteran claimed they were bullies and added that the fans were "idiots" for getting behind them. The Role Model claimed that she, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were the "good guys" on SmackDown.

"That says a lot about you Shotzi, Charlotte, and Asuka. That says a lot about you guys. We thought you guys were the good guys. We thought you guys were the favorites. These idiots out there love you guys, but in reality, you guys are the bullies. Us? We are the good guys," she said.

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old has had a remarkable career so far in the company. She started as the ultimate babyface and has transformed into a diabolical heel over the years. It will be interesting to see how Damage CTRL gets revenge on Shotzi, Asuka, and Charlotte in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

Which SmackDown star would you like to see challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.