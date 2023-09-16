Bayley sends 41-year-old star a strongly worded message following WWE SmackDown

Bayley hasn’t had the best of times on WWE SmackDown recently. The Role Model suffered another setback this Friday night, leading to her sending a strongly worded message to her opponent.

Last week, Bayley teamed up with IYO SKY to face Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a tag team match. Asuka appeared mid-bout to steal SKY’s WWE Women’s Championship from Dakota Kai. The angle led to Bayley and SKY losing the plot and picking up a loss at the hands of their opponents.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley faced Asuka in a singles match. The Role Model had the upper hand in the contest when Shotzi came out from the crowd to scare her. It led to another loss for Damage CTRL’s leader.

Asuka took to social media soon after SmackDown to post a photo of herself in one of her merchandise t-shirts. The Role Model reacted to the post with a four-word message.

"I f’n hate you," she wrote.

It looks like the rivalry between Damage CTRL and Asuka will continue for some time. Shotzi also seems to be getting a good push on the show and could continue to work with the top women of the brand in the coming months.

Bayley had a lot to say to her rivals following her loss on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL has slowly started rebuilding after IYO SKY’s big title win. It looks like the company could be planning some major tag team matches for the team.

With Dakota Kai out, the faction is one member short. However, fans could see The Captain of Team Kick return sometime soon.

Speaking exclusively to WWE after her loss on SmackDown, The Role Model called Asuka, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair bullies. Here is what she said:

"That says a lot about you Shotzi, Charlotte, and Asuka. That says a lot about you guys. We thought you guys were the good guys. We thought you guys were the favorites. These idiots out there love you guys, but in reality, you guys are the bullies. Us? We are the good guys," said Bayley.

The leader of Damage CTRL claimed that her faction consisted of the good guys on the brand. It will be interesting to see how the creative team handles this rivalry in the coming weeks.

