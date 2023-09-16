Former champion furious following WWE SmackDown; says Charlotte Flair and Asuka are bullies

Bayley didn't hold back before blasting Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Shotzi, saying they were bullies for constantly interfering in her matches on WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have been embroiled in a feud with Charlotte, The Empress of Tomorrow, and Shotzi for the past few weeks. Despite being the babyfaces, the latter trio has been using underhanded tactics lately.

While The Queen cost Bayley her match against Shotzi on last week's SmackDown, this week, the latter cost The Role Model her bout against Asuka. In a backstage interview following this week's SmackDown, Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai, took shots at her rivals.

The former RAW Women's Champion stated that Charlotte, Asuka, and Shotzi were taking advantage of an injured Dakota Kai and thus using the numbers advantage to their benefit.

"I was ready for Asuka. I have been wrestling her for almost half of my frickin career. You know who I wasn't ready for? Shotzi. And when I wrestled Shotzi, I wasn't ready for Charlotte. And when I wrestled Shotzi and Charlotte, I wasn't ready for Asuka because you guys kept interrupting what I was doing. They keep getting into my business. You know what they are doing? They know we are outnumbered because of your beautiful injury, we have to take care of her, and they are taking advantage of us," said Bayley.

Bayley added that though WWE fans may dislike DAMAGE CTRL, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Shotzi acted like bullies on SmackDown.

"They know as bad as you can break them apart, as bad as you can kick their face-off, they know you can't right now. And they know we are weak. That says a lot about you Shotzi, Charlotte, and Asuka. That says a lot about you guys. We thought you guys were the good guys. We thought you guys were the favorites. These idiots out there love you guys, but in reality, you guys are the bullies. Us? We are the good guys," said Bayley. [0:17 - 1:15]

Bayley thinks IYO SKY will retain her WWE Women's Championship next week

Elsewhere in the video, The Role Model predicted that her DAMAGE CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, would retain her WWE Women's Title next week on SmackDown, where she takes on Asuka.

Bayley added that they weren't the ones to be let down by what happened in the past and were focused on the future.

"IYO is gonna retain next week. And that's what we are focused on. We are not gonna dwell on the past like these other idiots," added Bayley. [1:30 - 1:36]

Regardless of who emerges victorious, it's safe to say Asuka and IYO SKY could bring the house down when they get into the squared circle.

Do you see outside interference during the WWE Women's Championship match next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

