We got another great episode of SmackDown tonight, with John Cena making his return. We got some big twists in the show's final moments, with Jimmy Uso showing up to help Solo Sikoa in the main event.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

Shotzi def. Bayley

Solo Sikoa def. AJ Styles

Expand Tweet

John Cena kicked off SmackDown and said he would host WWE Payback tomorrow night.

Jimmy Uso interrupted him with new entrance music, and the crowd booed him while chanting Jey's name.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy told Cena that the people were there to learn why he betrayed Jey and not to see the WWE Legend. Uso said that he did it to save his brother before adding that he didn't want Jey to become like Roman Reigns or John Cena, for that matter.

Expand Tweet

He compared John Cena to Roman Reigns. Cena said that the wrong Uso quit before hitting him with the Attitude Adjustment and walking out.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 1, 2023): Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Expand Tweet

Mysterio had control of the match early on and sent the heels outside. Theory and Waller came back and worked on isolating Rey before Waller cleared Santos from the apron to deny the tag.

Rey finally made the tag before getting some crossbodies and a Frankensteiner before Theory broke up the pin. Santos got a dropkick before Theory took him down, and Waller won with the rolling cutter on Escobar.

Result: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley was out next and said he would explain what was happening with the Street Profits.

He said that real recognized real, and he saw what the duo was capable of.

Expand Tweet

Bobby said that he unlocked their potential by making them aggressive. Ford thanked him for it, and Dawkins said that Lashley helped them a lot.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

Expand Tweet

Wilde and Zayn kicked off the match, and we got some big moves from Sami early on. Owens tagged in, but Cruz came in with a Pele kick and took him out.

KO came back with a popup powerbomb before Sami got the Helluva Kick on Wilde. He followed up with the Stunner on Del Toro before picking up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

AJ Styles was backstage and ran into Jimmy Uso, and it got heated before Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere and wiped him out.

Shortly after, Styles challenged Solo to a match tonight.

The Miz was out next and said that LA Knight would have the match of his career tomorrow night. The latter showed up and said that Miz cosplayed The Rock, John Cena, and him because he wanted to be them.

Expand Tweet

The two took shots at each other's reality show careers before we headed for a brawl. Knight dodged a clothesline before Miz hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz was on his way out when Knight chased and attacked him on the ramp.

Bayley vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Shotzi was in control early, and Bayley tried to taunt her before she was driven into the barricades outside. Back after a break on SmackDown, Bayley set Shotzi up in the corner and got a big elbow drop for a near fall.

Bayley took the cannonball before catching Shotzi in the top rope. She was trying to get IYO's title belt to finish the match, but Charlotte came out and took SKY out by sending her into the barricades.

Charlotte walked up to the apron and got a cheap shot at Bayley before Shotzi came in and hit the DDT for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Shotzi def. Bayley

Grade: B-

Solo Sikoa vs. AJ Styles on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Solo started strong, but AJ came back with some big strikes before taking a big slam from the enforcer. Styles dodged some tackles and hit a big dropkick before Paul Heyman showed up at ringside, and Sikoa got the takedown off the distraction.

Solo was sent outside and took a kick and a dive before sending AJ over the announce desk. Back in the ring, the latter came back with a kick and a forearm before lifting Solo but failed to get the slam.

Styles dodged a Samoan Drop, but Solo hit it on the next try. AJ got a big moonsault, but Sikoa reversed the Styles Clash. AJ got the forearm, but Jimmy Uso showed up and dropped him on the apron before Solo got the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. AJ Styles on SmackDown main event

Jimmy went in to celebrate with Solo after the match, but the latter almost hit him with the Samoan Spike but then let him go. Jimmy hit a superkick and a splash on AJ before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here