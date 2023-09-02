The Miz runs away from popular superstar on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Miz run away from a popular star after an intense exchange on the mic. The star in question is LA Knight.

The Miz and LA Knight have been involved in a heated rivalry that started when they crossed paths a few weeks ago. The two men have been at each other's throats with one verbal jibe after another.

Their rivalry escalated even further this past week on RAW when The Miz dressed up as LA Knight and mocked him. Tonight on the blue brand, the two men were set to come face-to-face. The A-Lister started off by saying that Knight is not half the person he was before the latter came out to the ring.

Just then, Knight's music hit, and he walked out to the ring. Knight recalled the people that Miz imitated, such as The Rock and John Cena. He even compared himself to them. He also stated that he has faced a lot of hardship and is now on a higher level than The A-Lister.

The back-and-forth segment continued until Miz tried to punch Knight, but he missed. Knight tried to get a hold of The A-Lister, but he turned it around and hit the Skull Crushing Finale. Knight recovered and attacked Miz as he was making his way up the entrance ramp. Miz was quick enough to escape and run away to the back while WWE officials held LA Knight back.

Expand Tweet

The two men are set to face each other at WWE Payback, where they will get the chance to settle their differences.

Who do you think will win at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here