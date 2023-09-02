Jimmy Uso debuts new theme song on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso made his return to the show with a solo theme song for the first time in his career.

He was involved in a tag team with his brother Jey, known as The Usos for the majority of his WWE run. They both came out to the same entrance music, but things changed after the two stars split up.

At SummerSlam last month, Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance on the show after being put in the hospital by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He shockingly attacked his twin brother and cost him the match and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The following week, Main Event Jey attacked every member of The Bloodline and announced that he quit the company. This week's episode of SmackDown was opened by John Cena. The 16-time world champion was confronted by Jimmy Uso during his in-ring promo. He came out with a new theme song, which includes his own vocals.

You can check it out in the clip below:

That wasn't the only thing different about his entrance, as there was a typo in his nameplate, which included an extra 'M,' spelling out "Jimmmy Uso."

During the segment, Jimmy and Cena went back and forth on the mic, but it ended with the former being dropped on the mat with the Attitude Adjustment.

