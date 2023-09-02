WWE Superstar returns to the ring after two months to defeat Bayley in controversial finish

A WWE Superstar returned to the ring for her first televised match after two months to defeat Bayley in a controversial finish.

The rivalry between Shotzi and Bayley started a couple of months ago when the former confronted The Role Model after their match. This resulted in the former SmackDown Women's Champion and IYO SKY attacking and cutting a piece of Shotzi's hair.

Following this incident, a video package on SmackDownt showed Shotzi in a demented state as she cut her hair. Since then, she has vowed to get revenge on the Role Model.

Tonight on the blue brand, Shotzi got her opportunity when she went one-on-one with her longtime rival. Towards the end of the match, the Role Model asked IYO to hand her the WWE Women's Championship to use on Shotzi.

However, Charlotte Flair's music played, and she came out and attacked IYO SKY. Flair then hit the Role Model, and Shotzi followed it up with a DDT for the win.

This was Shotzi's first televised match since the June 30, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where she lost to Bayley. Now that she has gotten her revenge, it remains to be seen if she will move on from The Role Model.

