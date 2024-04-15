Former WWE champion shares hilarious moment with R-Truth that was caught on camera

A former WWE champion recalled a hilarious moment she experienced with RAW Tag Team Champion R-Truth.

Natalya has been a part of WWE for several years. Over the years, she has achieved many accolades and even won numerous Guinness World Records to her name. Natalya has also been a part of several iconic moments in the company.

She was part of Total Divas, a reality TV show that showcased the lives of some of the women in WWE and also featured the Bella Twins. During one of the episodes, R-Truth had gone to visit Natalya in her house. However, her pet cat suddenly started running around the house. This scared Truth, and he climbed on top of the kitchen counter. The Queen of Harts ended up locking up the cat in a closet, but that still didn't calm Truth down.

Recently, that clip from the show has been doing the rounds on social media, and Natalya stated that she will never get over that moment.

"I’ll never get over Truth at my house on my kitchen counter! 2pawz has never acted so wild before," wrote Nattie.

Konnan believes R-Truth might challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest shocked the world when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, he still can't get Truth to stop thinking he is a part of Judgment Day. The group's feud with Awesome Truth continued this week on RAW as well.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan believes that Truth's current booking could lead to a title match between him and Damian Priest.

"Let me tell you how great their bookings have been lately because I'm telling you what they're going to do here. They love Truth. Truth is 50-something years old. He's done everything they've asked him to do, and he's one of the most over characters on the show right now. I think they can keep telling the story, and they can get a PPV title match between Truth and Priest out of it. I think the fans will buy it too."

It will be interesting to see if Konnan's prediction will come true, and we'll get to see R-Truth challenge for the World Title.

