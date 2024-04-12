World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest's next challenger could be current WWE champion, says wrestling veteran

Damian Priest finally reached the top of the WWE, as he became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes that RAW Tag Team Champion R-Truth could be his next challenger for the title.

R-Truth has been an integral part of segments involving The Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw since Truth returned to WWE last November. The former United States Champion has been feuding with the faction as he wanted to become a member.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno heavily praised R-Truth's work since returning to the promotion. Moreover, he suggested that the current booking might lead to a major title match at a premium live event between Truth and Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship:

"Let me tell you how great their bookings have been lately because I'm telling you what they're going to do here. They love Truth. Truth is 50-something years old. He's done everything they've asked him to do, and he's one of the most over characters on the show right now. I think they can keep telling the story, and they can get a PPV title match between Truth and Priest out of it. I think the fans will buy it too." (From 10:38 to 11:05)

Priest and Truth have a history, and it could lead to a bigger storyline in the coming months. As of now, Jey Uso is the next challenger for the title. However, the match might take place within the coming weeks on the red brand.

R-Truth, The Miz, and John Cena scored a win over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The RAW after WrestleMania was the start of a new era as new champions, challengers, and stars made their presence felt on Monday Night RAW ahead of the annual WWE Draft and Backlash in France.

However, Truth's childlike innocence landed him in hot water against The Judgment Day when he interrupted their celebration by trying to rejoin them. The segment led to a six-man tag team match against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Unfortunately, The Miz and Truth were one person down during the match until John Cena came out and saved the day. In the end, the trio hit a Five-Knuckle Shuffle, and an Attitude Adjustment to win the match.

