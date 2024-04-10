John Cena's surprise RAW return cements unbelievable historic WWE achievement

WWE Superstar John Cena returned to Monday Night RAW for a surprise match, and his appearance has solidified his legendary status by reaching yet another milestone in the company.

This past weekend on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Cena came to the aid of Cody Rhodes during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 16-time World Champion first took out Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief with Attitude Adjustments. Nostalgia hit for WWE fans as The Leader of Cenation and The Rock came face-to-face before The Final Boss laid out Cena with a Rock Bottom.

The RAW after 'Mania saw the 46-year-old legend's return to the ring to team up with Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh). The babyface trio picked up a win over the heel group with Cena's signature moves.

Following this match, John Cena just racked up an impressive record. As per WWE Stats on X/Twitter, The Franchise Player has now wrestled on TV for 23 years straight in the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena reveals what he told Cody Rhodes after his win at WWE WrestleMania 40

As mentioned earlier, Cena was one of the people who helped The American Nightmare dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. Post-match, the 16-time World Champion celebrated Cody Rhodes' win alongside Randy Orton, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and others in the ring.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, John Cena revealed what he told the 38-year-old star after he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He said:

"The whole theme of WrestleMania was finishing the story, his [Cody Rhodes] story starts today," Cena asserted. "I told him in the ring last night, and I'm sure he'll be able to relay this same message. When I got to embrace him, he had the [WWE] Championship in his right hand, and I said, 'Do you feel that?' and he said 'Yes.' I said, 'Do you feel how heavy it is?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.'"

During the same conversation with McAfee, The Leader of Cenation teased one final run with the WWE before he hangs up his boots for good. Fans will have to wait and see when the time comes for John Cena to retire from wrestling.

