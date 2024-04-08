John Cena discloses what he told Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL win

One of the biggest babyfaces of WWE who represented the sports entertainment giant for years is the man who wears a ball cap, t-shirt, and jorts to the ring - John Cena.

The beloved veteran came to Cody Rhodes' aid in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. He put away Solo Sikoa with an Attitude Adjustment onto the commentator's table, payback for Crown Jewel 2023, before eating a Rock Bottom from The Rock.

However, the godfather of WrestleMania himself, The Undertaker, made his presence felt, hitting The Final Boss with a Chokeslam. Cody Rhodes subsequently recovered, hit Roman Reigns with three consecutive Cross Rhodes, and pinned the latter 1-2-3.

Post-match, John Cena stayed back among his contemporaries Randy Orton and CM Punk, among others, celebrating The American Nightmare's victory. On The Pat McAfee Show, the Peacemaker star disclosed what he told Cody Rhodes at the time:

"The whole theme of WrestleMania was finishing the story, his [Cody Rhodes] story starts today," Cena asserted. "I told him in the ring last night, and I'm sure he'll be able to relay this same message. When I got to embrace him, he had the [WWE] Championship in his right hand, and I said, 'Do you feel that?' and he said 'Yes.' I said, 'Do you feel how heavy it is?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.'"

He then iterated that the burden of being the face of the company is no small feat, and that eventually Cody Rhodes could be cited as the greatest of all time. But for now, it is still Roman Reigns:

"I hope, and this should be the goal for the business, every performer should pass the torch up. So I hope, a year from now, two years from now, three years now, we can all sit here and be an advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time, because that's the way it should work."

Before WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena met on the March 6 episode of RAW in 2023, during which the latter raised The American Nightmare's hand.

Cody Rhodes requested John Cena for a match

Cody Rhodes revealed during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit last year that he asked the 16-time World Champion to step inside the squared circle against him if the latter considers another match.

After WrestleMania 39, John returned in the fall exclusively to SmackDown, getting entangled with The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Cody spent most of the time on RAW. Cena informed the WWE Universe that his line in the sand was 50 earlier today. It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena happens before that.

John Cena's WrestleMania return even teased a potential third encounter between him and The Rock. The two stars headlined the 2012 and 2013 editions of The Showcase of Immortals.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion