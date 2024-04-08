WWE is building for a third match between The Rock and John Cena at a major premium live event next year, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes WWE is building for a third match between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

The Final Boss and The Leader of the Cenation had two epic square-offs at WrestleMania 28 and 29. While The Rock defeated Cena in their first fight, their second ended in the 16-time World Champion's victory.

The two had a surprising faceoff during the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. While Cena helped The American Nightmare by taking out Solo Sikoa, The Rock hit The Leader of the Cenation with a Rock Bottom.

During a WrestleMania watch-along on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree claimed the staredown between The Rock and Cena at WrestleMania XL was the company's first step towards having a third match between the two megastars at WrestleMania 41.

"They're building it for next year. They're setting the angle right now for next year in Minnesota. That's what it is," he said. [3:01:14 - 3:01:26]

The Rock failed to prevent Cody Rhodes from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Despite The Rock promising to prevent Cody Rhodes from finishing his story at WrestleMania XL, he failed to keep his promise. Although he took out John Cena and attempted to whip Cody Rhodes with his weight belt, he was stopped by a surprise appearance from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The Deadman delivered a chokeslam to The Final Boss before Cody Rhodes hit Roman Reigns with multiple Cross Rhodes to pin him for the win and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While The Rock and Reigns retreated after the latter's defeat, Cena joined Rhodes, The American Nightmare's family, and several superstars, including Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton, in celebration.

