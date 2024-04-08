John Cena breaks character to reveal greatest WWE star of all time following WrestleMania

John Cena has claimed a WWE Superstar is the Greatest Of All Time following an incredible Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One and were allowed to interfere in the match. However, Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker evened the odds and Rhodes was finally able to finish his story. The American Nightmare connected with three Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, John Cena praised Roman Reigns as a performer. The Cenation leader noted that he is a huge fan of Cody Rhodes as well.

"You know I'm a huge fan of Cody Rhodes, but you also know that I am a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I believe Roman Reigns is the Greatest Of All Time. Again, what is great about WWE is you can have your opinion and you can voice it. I think that is fantastic. Will Cody Rhodes be the greatest of all time? He's put himself in a good position," said Cena.

John Cena reveals why he returned at WWE WrestleMania XL

John Cena made a stunning return to WWE last night and attacked The Bloodline.

The Cenation leader hit Roman Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment and put Solo Sikoa through a table before The Rock showed up. The two legends had a stare-down in the middle of the ring. Cena went for a punch but The Great One countered into a Rock Bottom.

During his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, the 16-time World Champion revealed that he returned because he wanted to see a fair match for the biggest prize in wrestling.

"So, the great thing about WWE, we can all speculate on everything it means and we all have our own opinion. If anyone knows more about that than me, I'd be hardpressed to find that individual because for twenty years I've run down the ramp to a very mixed response. I understand that the audience is allowed to have their own opinion on what this could mean. If you know anything about me, you know I wear my values on my sleeve. Words like never give up, hustle, loyalty, and respect. And I always want a fair chance. That's it. So in the biggest event of the year, with our most important prize on the line, I am just an advocate for a fair chance," he said.

WWE WrestleMania XL was a massive success. It will be interesting to see what surprises Triple H has in store for fans on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

