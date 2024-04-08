John Cena sends an interesting message on social media after his surprise return at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, John Cena returned to WWE in the biggest manner possible. During the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the 16-time WWE World Champion made his presence felt.

Cena's last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel 2023 when he lost to Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer hit The Cenation Leader with more than 10 Samoan Spikes before pinning him to secure a dominant victory.

On Instagram, Cena shared a message after he returned to WWE, alongside The Undertaker to help out Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Check out Cena's Instagram post after WrestleMania 40:

Rene Dupree on WWE possibly building up John Cena vs The Rock III

Following John Cena's return at WrestleMania 40, he was met with a familiar face in the form of The Rock.

Cena and The Rock have faced each other twice at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their first match was billed as "Once In A Lifetime". The following year, Cena dethroned The Rock to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree discussed the possibility of a trilogy between Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41. He believes that WWE is building up to a third match between the two legends. Dupree said:

"They're building it for next year. They're setting the angle right now for next year in Minnesota. That's what it is."

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock returned to in-ring action for the first time since WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. In the main event of Night One, he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history.

While The Rock's WWE future is uncertain, John Cena is confirmed to appear on The Pat McAfee Show following his grand return. It remains to be seen what the multi-time WWE World Champion has to say after the crazy turn of events.

