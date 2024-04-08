John Cena makes major announcement following WrestleMania return

John Cena shocked the WWE fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field when he sprinted to the ring and returned the favor to Solo Sikoa, who had put the former WWE Champion out of action since November 2023.

He was then hit with a Rock Bottom by his old rival, The Rock. After all the mayhem that ensued during the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Cena along with other well-wishers celebrated in the ring with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Speaking about his WrestleMania return on The Pat McAfee Show - in what appears to be a one-off for the time being, John Cena declared that he still has a lot left in the tank. He assured fans that Sunday night was not the last time they got to see him tussle inside the ring.

"Last night wasn't my last night, so this doesn't mean this is my last uniform," said Cena about the outfit he wore at WrestleMania XL. "That means that I have speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts. It wasn't last night, and I still got a little rubber left in the tank."

The 46-year-old wrestler-turned-actor feels that 50 is the line in the sand for him, but believes that his retirement will happen before that. John Cena turns 47 later this month.

