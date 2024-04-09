WWE legend suddenly returns to team against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day competed on RAW against a returning WWE legend.

John Cena made his surprising return to the WWE at WrestleMania 40. He attacked Solo Sikoa before delivering the Attitude Adjustment to Roman Reigns in the ring. The crowd went wild, as it was the first time Cena had been seen on WWE television since being destroyed by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Tonight on RAW, Judgment Day members were celebrating their win at WrestleMania 40 when they were interrupted by R-Truth and The Miz. Finn Balor challenged them to a title rematch, but Truth said there were three of them. Instead, Truth proposed a six-man tag between himself, The Miz, and the man whom no one can see, giving an indication of things to come.

The match started as a handicap match, with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh taking control early on. Midway through the match, John Cena's music hit, and he came down to the ring to team with Awesome Truth.

When The Miz tagged Cena in the match, all three men attacked Judgment Day. They hit the five-knuckle shuffle and followed it with the Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Cena will make an appearance on SmackDown this week as well.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see John Cena appear on SmackDown as well? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion