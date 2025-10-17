  • home icon
  Former WWE Champion Shares Injury Update: "1 and a half legs"

Former WWE Champion Shares Injury Update: "1 and a half legs"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 17, 2025 12:49 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star's Instagram]
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star's Instagram]

A popular former WWE champion recently took to social media to share a massive injury update. The star also posted a photo of his injured leg. The name in question is former Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland.

Ridge Holland joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and started competing on the company's developmental brand, NXT. After getting called up to the main roster, Holland was paired with WWE legend Sheamus and Butch (aka Pete Dunne), and together they were known as The Brawling Brutes. In 2023, Ridge went back to the black and silver brand, where he won his first title: the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase. However, the former WWE SmackDown was recently released from his contract.

Holland revealed on his Instagram that he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion amid his injury absence. He also mentioned that the company would continue to pay for his rehab, but his pay would stop after November 14, 2025.

The former Brawling Brutes member has now taken to Instagram to upload a photo of himself in the gym. In the pic, fans can see Holland's foot in a cast. The star motivated his followers, telling them to put in the work no matter what their physical situation was.

"1 and a half legs 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 Getting it in post casting! #doit #doitanyway," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Veteran Journalist Bryan Alvarez believes WWE could have kept Ridge Holland

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that he didn't believe Ridge Holland's release was due to financial reasons.

The veteran journalist added that he feels the Stamford-based promotion could have kept Holland employed if it wanted to.

"It’s not even a financial thing. With the amount of money they bring in, they can afford it. It’s just heartless. Do you know how many wrestlers they could employ for years on what Cena’s merch made this weekend? People are saying 90% of the crowd was wearing his shirt,” Alvarez said.

It remains to be seen what former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
