Former WWE champion shares one word explanation for brutal assault on RAW

A WWE Superstar recently shared his explanation for brutally assaulting his opponent on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Ludwig Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser and Kofi Kingston took on each other in a singles match on the recent episode of the red brand. The 32-year-old took to the ring, seeking revenge after The New Day member accidentally injured Kaiser's Imperium mate, Giovanni Vinci, last week on RAW: DAY 1.

The match ended in a double count-out as the former NXT Tag Team Champion continued to assault Kingston to the point that he had to be helped out of the arena.

Ludwig Kaiser recently took to Instagram to share a one-word explanation for his actions on RAW. He shared a video clip of his vicious attack from the show:

"Vendetta 💥 🩸 #LK," wrote Ludwig Kaiser.

Vince Russo believes Kaiser and Vinci's constant losses on RAW do affect WWE Superstar Gunther's credibility

Gunther has been portrayed as a dominant superstar ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2022.

The Ring General further became unstoppable after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He has been the longest-reigning IC champion in the history of the company.

Unfortunately, the same can not be said for the other two members of Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have been part of many highly entertaining tag team matches but have been on the losing side more often.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed the same. The former WWE writer believes that the duo's constant losses also hurt Gunther despite him being a dominant champion:

"God, they beat that dude to death man. Oh my god, they beat that dude to death. That really does hurt Gunther because why does he have these guys around? I mean, they don’t win a match bro. Why would you pick these guys to have around? This is very reminiscent of Lashley. Especially Gunther bro, that hurts him. That really hurts his character," said Vince Russo.

