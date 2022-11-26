Former WWE Champion shares one-word reaction after The Bloodline's stunning loss ahead of Survivor Series

Sheamus sent a message after the Brawling Brutes earned the advantage in the men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

The Usos battled Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the main event of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown with the advantage in the WarGames match on the line. Sami Zayn attempted to interfere in the match and slide the tag team title into the ring. However, Kevin Owens got in his way, but the Honorary Uce shoved him aside.

Sami brought the title into the ring, but referee Charles Robinson caught him. Charles kicked Zayn out of the ringside, and KO slid into the ring while the referee was distracted. Owens then hit Jey with a Stunner, and Sheamus followed it up with a Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Sheamus took to Twitter to boast about his team earning the advantage against The Bloodline in the WarGames match at the premium live event.

Sami Zayn lies to Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens spoke to Sami Zayn outside of The Bloodline's locker room. Jey Uso squeaked open the door and listened to the conversation between the two superstars.

Kevin attempted to turn Sami against The Bloodline and said that they would turn their backs on him the first chance they got. Owens suggested that Sami strike first before walking away. Jey then asked if Sami had spoken to anyone tonight, and he lied. Sami claimed that Jey was the first person he talked to tonight before walking into The Bloodline's locker room.

Roman Reigns was not at ringside for the main event tonight but will be competing with The Bloodline in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how the Tribal Chief deals with the growing tensions within The Usos and the Honorary Uce ahead of the premium live event.

Which team do you think will win the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

